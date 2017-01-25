State superintendent to visit Colleton Thursday | News | The Press and Standard

South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman will be in Colleton County Thursday.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said in December, the Colleton County High School Chorus traveled to Columbia to perform during the state school board meeting. At that meeting, Dr. Foster said, Spearman told school officials that she would like to come and visit.

Whenever the opportunity presents itself, Dr. Foster explained, the state superintendent likes to get out into the schools and see what is happening in the districts by talking to the students, teachers and other school district personnel.

Dr. Foster said Spearman keeps the lines of communication open with the local school superintendents across the state. Spearman and the members of her cabinet attended the monthly superintendents’ roundtable. “She is very open and wants to hear from the superintendents,” Dr. Foster said.

School district personnel, he said, are excited about the visit. “We are excited she is coming here to speak with us and see the great things we are doing for the kids.”

Dr. Foster pointed out that among Spearman’s issues for this legislative session is addressing the need to replace old school buses and improve the state funding for school bus drivers. “That is important to us as a community because of the shortage we are experiencing in our transportation department.”

He also wants to hear what she has to say about ways to get more teachers into the profession, pointing out that nationally, there is a looming teacher shortage.

“It should be a very informative visit,” Dr. Foster said.