Starting from scratch | News | The Press and Standard

January 25, 2017

Bamberg attorney Justin Bamberg helping Alexis Manigo sort out the bureaucracy in her new life.

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Justin Bamberg is helping Alexis Manigo navigate bureaucracy.

The young Walterboro woman was tossed into the national spotlight after investigators used DNA to determine that she was taken from a Jacksonville medical center and raised by the woman who kidnapped her for the past 18 years.

A few days after Gloria Williams was arrested on kidnapping and interference with custody charges by the Jacksonville, Fla. Sheriff’s Office, Manigo hired Bamberg, a Bamberg-based attorney and a state representative serving part of Colleton County, to serve as her attorney.

“She retained me to represent her interests, basically to look out for her,” Bamberg said. “My job entails helping her navigate all of this. Keeping her protected and making sure nobody takes advantage of her. Part of what I will do will be helping her get some of the necessities for an adult in America.” Necessities like a driver’s license, a valid social security number, a valid birth certificate. When the woman she believed was her mother was arrested, Manigo learned that her birth name is Kamiyah Mobley. That’s created a bureaucratic nightmare for the teenager.

“That’s the primary focus right now,” Bamberg said. “When the time is appropriate, I will also be looking into the legal side of things on the civil end.”

Back in 2000, a settlement was reached between Manigo’s biological mother and the medical center where she was abducted when she was just eight-hours-old. “There are a lot of different aspects to that,” Bamberg said. That settlement would contain benefits for the parent, but he has yet to determine if the settlement set aside benefits for his client.

Depending on how the settlement was set up, Bamberg said, there might be “the potential to pursue our own action against the hospital.”

“That’s down the road,” Bamberg added. “Right now we are focusing on the chaos that has ensued over the last week.”

As investigators worked the case, they learned that Alexis Manigo’s birth certificate was a forgery and the social security number Manigo had been using was originally issued to a man who had died in 1983.

Those are the type of things that children count on their parents to handle, Bamberg explained. He said that when he was in college, he needed a certified birth certificate. He didn’t know what to do, so “I had to go to my parents.”

“Those are the little things that we as adults really don’t think about. She has to start from scratch,” Bamberg said.

When he first heard Alexis’ story, “it was very surreal. You frequently don’t get to hear a story where a child is found. It was unbelievable — and in our own back yard,” he said.

“I take issue with anybody who is, or has thought about, criticizing Alexis because of how she feels about Gloria, the fact that she still loves her,” Bamberg said. “That criticism is misplaced.

“Of course she forgives Gloria — those feelings don’t go away. Those feelings developed over the course of 18 years. Those emotions are not like a light switch that you can flip on or off,” Bamberg said. “It is hard to understand unless you are in that predicament.”