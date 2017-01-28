Spy thriller on tap at the museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

Movie night at the Colleton Museum returns on the evening of Jan. 31 with a showing of “Bridge of Spies,” a Steven Spielberg movie staring Tom Hanks that chronicles James Donovan’s role in securing the release of U.S. Air Force pilot Francis Gary Powers, who was captured when his U-2 spy plane was shot down over Russia.

The movie will be shown on Tuesday Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Colleton Museum. Ticket prices are $5. Those attending the movie are invited to bring their lawn chairs, snacks and drinks to view the movie outside the museum.

On Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the museum, Donavan’s daughter Mary Ellen Donovan Fuller will speak, discussing the making of the movie, based on Donovan’s memoir, “Strangers on a Bridge,” as well as her father’s role in the Nuremberg trials and securing the release of the prisoners held in Cuba following the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Fuller’s speech is free. She will also be available to sign her father’s memoir.