Space heater blamed for Green Pond home fire | News | The Press and Standard

A Green Pond family was displaced following a fire in their home on Dec. 30 at 9:11 p.m.

The family returned from church to find smoke coming from the residence. The first fire unit on the scene reported light smoke conditions and flames visible from the rear of the doublewide mobile home.

Firefighters broke a rear window and extinguished the fire from the exterior, saving the home. They then entered the dwelling to check for any remaining flames.

The fire started from a space heater which was left running and spread to a nearby sofa. Most of the fire was contained to the area of the sofa. The remainder of the home suffered smoke damage and the adjacent room had heat damage.

Almost all personal belongings were saved. No injuries were reported.

The Palmetto S.C. Region of the American Red Cross assisted the family of six with financial assistance and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.