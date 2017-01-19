Sorting out her life | News | The Press and Standard

Walterboro teen finds out she was

kidnapped at birth, has second family

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

The young woman Walterboro knew as Alexis Manigo spent last weekend trying to sort through the facts and fiction of her life.

On Friday afternoon, she was at the Colleton County Detention Center as the mother she knew underwent a bond hearing.

Gloria Williams came to the wire mesh window that separated her from family members in the jail’s small courtroom.

Williams, spotting the woman she had claimed was her eldest child, blew Manigo a kiss. Manigo said “I love you, mom.”

Court personnel allowed Manigo to come close to the wire mesh and share a private moment with the woman she had spent her first 18 years of life with before Williams was led back to her jail cell.

During the bail hearing, Williams was told by the magistrate that she was being held without bond on kidnapping and interference with custody charges. Williams, at the hearing, waived extradition to Florida, clearing the way for members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to come to Walterboro Tuesday afternoon and return her to Jacksonville, where she was booked into the county jail.

Saturday morning Alexis Manigo took a major step toward becoming Kamiyah Mobley, the name Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken, her biological parents, gave her when she was born on July 10, 1998 in Jacksonville.

In addition to attending Williams’ Friday bond hearing, Manigo got to visit with her biological parents, via the internet on FaceTime.

Then on Saturday morning, her biological parents and her grandmother, together with other family members, made the trip to Walterboro for their first face-to-face visit.

In the Walterboro City Hall room usually dedicated to city council meetings and Walterboro City Court proceedings, the family spent approximately 45 minutes together, beginning the process of getting to know each other.

But a Saturday afternoon Facebook post by Manigo offered evidence that she was still torn between two worlds. In the post Manigo sorted out her feelings for Williams. “She raised me with everything I needed and most of all everything I wanted. My mother is no felon. The ignorant ones won’t understand that.”

Although Manigo does not believe that the woman accused of taking her from a Jacksonville hospital is a felon, the legal system feels differently.

The kidnapping charge Williams faces in Jacksonville could result in a life sentence. The interference with custody charge has a maximum five-year prison term.

Jacksonville authorities allege that Williams traveled to Jacksonville, walked into the medical center and donned a nurse’s uniform.

She then reportedly went into Shanara Mobley’s hospital room and visited with the new mother for a while before telling her that her 8-hour-old child had a fever and needed to be examined.

She then reportedly walked out of the hospital with the baby and disappeared.

Investigators, called to investigate the kidnapping, only had a poor quality video from the hospital security system that showed the kidnapper leaving the hospital with the child. There had been no photos taken of Kamiyah during her short time at the hospital.

The investigators were able to work with the family and hospital personnel to come up with a sketch of the suspect. They also came up with a likeness of the missing baby.

At a Jan. 13 press conference, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced that Kamiyah Mobley had been found and 51-year-old Gloria Williams arrested, but refused to provide the name the kidnapped girl had been living under all these years.

“She is going to need time and assistance to process all of this,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said “recognizing the emotional impact,” victim advocates with his office were working with Walterboro Police Department Victim Advocate Denise Pinckney to ensure that everyone involved had access to whatever assistance they need.

It was one of the several times that Sheriff Williams saluted the Walterboro Police Department for their assistance in the case.

“We were happy to help the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office during this investigation, and we hope that with this discovery, the family will be reunited and finally have some sense of peace,” said Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin.

The sheriff said when the 8-hour-old baby was taken from what was then called the University Medical Center (now called UF Health-Jacksonville), the incident “captured the attention of the city and beyond.”

The kidnapping became a national story 18 years ago, and popped up on the national radar again last weekend.

After the kidnapping, Sheriff Williams said, the sheriff’s office investigators received more that 2,500 tips related to the case.

In the intervening years, the abduction became a cold case for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. But, the sheriff added, the sheriff office’s cold case division was “always looking for new information; a tip, an advancement in technology that furthered that investigation. Critical breaks are what we strive for.”

Late in 2016, Sheriff Williams said, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a series of tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the abduction, “information that took us to Walterboro.”

Sheriff Williams would not say who had provided the tip to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, but added that it was not Alexis Manigo.

Cold case detectives came to Walterboro from Jacksonville to follow up on these leads. “The Walterboro Police Department provided us fruitful assistance that brought us all here today,” Williams said at the press conference.

When they began looking, the sheriff said, “We found an 18-year-old young woman with the same date of birth but with a different name.”

Working with local officers, Jacksonville investigators found that fraudulent documents had been used to establish that young woman’s identity. Interviews with people in Walterboro supported the possibility that this young woman might, in fact, be Kamiyah Mobley.”

Early last week, the investigators obtained a DNA sample from Alexis Manigo. That sample, along with DNA trace evidence collected at the Jacksonville medical center 18 years ago, were sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation crime lab for comparison. The sheriff said the FBI had been “ key partner” since the start of the investigation.

The evening of Jan. 12, the sheriff said, investigators received conformation that the young woman was, in fact, Kamiyah Mobley.

Armed with that final piece of the puzzle, the Jacksonville investigators, working with the city police department, obtained a search warrant for the family’s North Lemacks Street home and an arrest warrant for Gloria Williams.

Searchers arrived at the home on Jan. 13 at 5 a.m., took Gloria Williams into custody and began their search of the small white-sided home.

They were still searching when Sheriff Williams visited the biological parents to inform them that the long search for their abducted child had ended.

Sheriff Williams said it was an emotional moment. Through the years, the biological parents continued to believe that their child was alive, that someday they would be reunited.

Every July, Shanara Mobley baked a birthday cake for her daughter, wrapping up a piece of the cake in foil and placing it in the freezer for safe keeping.

Velma Aiken, the paternal grandmother, continually hoped that she would see her granddaughter again before she died. She met her Saturday.

While Sheriff Williams was visiting the family, other members of the sheriff’s office were making calls — calls to police officers who had worked the case and since moved on or retired, letting them know that the case they had worked on for so many years finally had a successful conclusion. “It had been so long, and a lot of people had been heavily invested,” the sheriff said.

Locating the missing child and arresting the suspected culprit, the sheriff said, gave the officers “a sense of accomplishment.”