Sorority holds Kwanzaa celebration | News | The Press and Standard

Sorority holds Kwanzaa celebration

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 2:58 pm

By SYLVIA WILLIAMS

Xi Omega Omega Ivy Reporter

On Tuesday Dec. 27, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Xi Omega Omega Chapter, celebrated Kwanzaa at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Varnville.

Kwanzaa honors African heritage within the African-American culture. The name Kwanzaa comes from the phrase “matunda ya kwanza” meaning “first fruits” in Swahili. Kwanzaa lasts seven nights, Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, and each night one of the seven candles on the Kinara (candleholder) is lit and one of the seven principles is discussed. These principles, called the Nguzo Saba are values of African culture which contribute to reinforcing and building community among African-Americans.

The Xi Omega Omega members explained the history, seven days, seven principles, and seven symbols of Kwanzaa. To represent the principle of Ujima (collective work and responsibility) which strives to build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together, each guest was asked to donate a nonperishable food item. Over 100 items were collected. The items collected will be donated to a local food pantry.

The celebration of Kwanzaa was established in 1966, making this the 50th year anniversary of this holiday. Tuesday evening’s festivities culminated with a Karamu (feast) filled with traditional foods of African and African-American heritage.

The Xi Omega Omega Chapter was chartered in Walterboro in 1983. Since its chartering, the chapter has assisted in serving local needs in its members’ communities which include St. George, Colleton County, and Hampton County.