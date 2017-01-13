Smith to coach North-South basketball | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) named Coach Jacob Smith to coach in the 2017 North-South All-Star Basketball game to be held March 16-18 at Lexington High School.

“On behalf of the 6,530 members of the SCACA, it is our pleasure to notify Coach Smith of his selection to coach in the North-South All-Star Basketball game,” said Shell Dula, executive director of SCACA in the announcement. “The SCACA Board of Directors appreciates your contributions to athletics in South Carolina.”

Coach Smith said, “I am honored to be selected as a North-South Coach for the 2017 game. I would like to thank my peers in the coaching profession for this honor, along with my former players, assistant coaches, my family and administration for their support over the years.”

Smith has compiled an overall record of 175-122 across his career.

The Cougars are currently 5-5 in regular season play and begin the hunt in Region 8-AAAA this week.