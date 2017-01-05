Renewing the oath | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 12:39 pm

The main courtroom of the Colleton County Courthouse was a sea of uniforms as the men and women who serve under Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland came together to watch him receive his oath of office for a new term and then take their turn to receive a new oath of office on Tuesday.

With his wife, Danielle, holding the Bible, Strickland received his oath of office from 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner. While mom and dad were busy, their daughter Hannah tended to her baby brother Ransom.

Following the oath of office, Strickland told his fellow officers and others filling the courtroom that “I’m more excited now than I was in the first term.

“It is an honor to be here. I’m glad to be able to serve and lead you. I think we had a successful four years and I can only imagine how far we are going to go in the next four years. We have a lot of good ideas, a lot of goals,” Strickland said.

He told the members of the sheriff’s office he would go into more detail on his plans for the future in a meeting that would follow the oaths.

“I appreciate your prayers, appreciate your support and I appreciate your loyalty,” the sheriff said in closing.

Judge Buckner then led the deputies in their oaths of office, followed by the swearing in of the members of courthouse security, the staff of the Colleton County Detention Center and the sheriff’s office reserve deputies.