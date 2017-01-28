Register now for spring sports at the Rec Center | Sports | The Press and Standard

Walterboro-Colleton Recreation Commission 2017 baseball/softball registrations are now being accepted. Fee is $55 until Feb. 3 and $70 from Feb. 6-24.

As always, birth certificate and proof of insurance are required. If your child has played any sport at the Rec Center, birth certificates may be on file; however the commission does not keep insurance information. Please call ahead to make sure your child’s birth certificate is on file.

To download a registration form visit http://rec.colletoncounty.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdffolder/2017-registration-form-updated.pdf

Categories are:

 Wee Ball, age 4 (Girls must be 4 on Jan 1 and boys must be 4 on Apr 30 2017)

 T-Ball Boys, ages 5-6 (Must be 5-6 on April, 30 2017)

 Coach Pitch Boys, ages 7-8 (Must be 7-8 on April, 30 2017)

 Minors Boys, ages 9-10 (Must be 9-10 on April, 30 2017)

 Majors Boys, ages 11-12 (Must be 11-12 on April, 30 2017)

 Dixie Boys, ages 13-14 (Must be 13-14 on April, 30 2017)

 Sweet Tees Girls, ages 5-6 (Must be 5-6 on Jan 1, 2017)

 Darlings Girls, ages 7-8 (Must be 7-8 on Jan 1, 2017)

 Angels Girls, ages 9-10 (Must be 9-10 on Jan 1, 2017)

 Ponytails Girls, ages 11-12 (Must be 11-12 on Jan 1, 2017)

 Dixie Girls, ages 13-15 (Must be 13-15 on Jan 1, 2017)

Note from the Recreation Commission: Children must not to be dropped off for practices or games for any sport without adult supervision. For the safety of your child(ren), they must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and must be picked up on time. If they are not picked up by the time the park closes at 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office will be notified.

Unfortunately this has become common practice and will no longer be tolerated. Our main concern is your child’s safety. If your child’s coach is willing to accept responsibility for your child, he/she must notify the athletic department in advance.