Protect your home this winter | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 2:30 pm

In the early morning hours of Nov. 16, Colleton County Fire-Rescue was sent to a home at 304 Carolina Circle to extinguish a blaze firefighters suspect began in the residence’s chimney.

The flames spread from the chimney to the attic, the family was alerted to the fire when the flames ate through an electrical service line, knocking the power out.

The family exited the home safely but the roof and the attic sustained heavy damage and the rest of the residence suffered water and smoke damage.

The Carolina Circle fire was the latest attributed to the change of season.

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are dropping, signs many people are turning the heat back on in their homes. It’s also the time of year when the number of home fires goes up, often times caused by the use of alternate heating methods.

The American Red Cross has steps people should follow as they get their homes ready for cooler weather.

“It’s important to take steps now to get your home ready for cooler weather,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional CEO for the Palmetto South Carolina Region of the Red Cross. “In South Carolina, the Red Cross responds to a home fire six times a day and by following a few easy steps, you and your family can lessen your chances of a home fire this winter.”

HOME HEATING SAFETY

Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected and cleaned before another winter of use. Test batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Other good steps to take to get one’s home ready for winter include:

Make sure flashlights are available throughout the house and they have fresh batteries. Winter storms can lead to power outages.

Insulate the home by installing storm windows or covering the inside of windows with plastic to keep cold air out.

Develop a fire escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.

Prepare a disaster supply kit to have ready should winter storms hit. The kit should include a three-day supply of food and water per person, flashlight, battery-powered or hand-crank radio and extra batteries. Other things to have on hand for the winter include:

Sand, rock salt or kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery

Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and warm clothing for all household members, along with extra blankets.

Winterize your vehicle.

Consider buying emergency heating equipment, such as a wood- or coal-burning stove or an electric or kerosene heater.

SPACE HEATERS

Nearly half of the households in this country use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, fireplaces, or wood/coal stoves to stay warm. Fixed and portable space heaters, including wood stoves, are involved in 74 percent of fire-related deaths.

If someone is using a space heater, the Red Cross recommends that people look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over. Space heaters should be placed on a level, hard and nonflammable surface in the home.

Other fire safety tips include:

Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.

Electric space heaters use a lot of electricity. Always plug them directly into a wall outlet to avoid overloading circuits, which can lead to fire.

Portable heaters and fireplaces should never be left unattended. Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.

Keep children and pets away from space heaters.

Other tips from the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency:

Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.

Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

Motorists should be especially careful on bridges, overpasses and infrequently traveled roadways, which tend to freeze first. Even at temperatures above freezing, if the conditions are wet, ice may be on roads in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.

Monitor local media for information about warming shelters that have been opened by county emergency managers.

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. Those with a fireplace should store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure the entire family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators OUTSIDE and away from any open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from charcoal fumes indoors.

Never operate a portable generator indoors.

Keep fresh batteries on hand to use with flashlights and NOAA tone-alert weather radios.

Remember to keep a full charge on cell phones and mobile devices so that they can be used during an emergency.

Provide some options for outdoor pets and domestic animals to stay warm.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, call the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency, (843) 549-5632.