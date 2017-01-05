Possibility for winter weather Saturday morning continues | News | The Press and Standard

From Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency:

Overview

Low pressure will track off the coast Friday night into Saturday night as arctic high pressure builds from the northwest. Some wintry precipitation is possible beginning Saturday morning as colder air moves into the area. Then, very cold air and breezy conditions could produce low wind chill values Sunday and Monday mornings.

Current Headlines/Watch/Warning/Advisories

None.

Changes From Previous E-mail

Current forecast thinking favors snow and/or sleet over freezing rain if wintry precipitation were to occur. Still overall low confidence in possible amounts.

Time period for potential wintry precipitation mainly Saturday morning, but could linger into the early afternoon hours.

EXPECTED IMPACTS:

WHAT: Wintry precipitation, mainly snow and/or sleet with just a brief period of freezing rain during the transition from rain.

WHERE: Most likely areas include Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Allendale and Hampton counties in South Carolina and the counties of Screven and Jenkins counties in Georgia.

WHEN: Saturday morning and possibly into early Saturday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Light accumulation of snow and/or sleet on elevated surfaces including trees and power lines, with slick roads especially bridges and overpasses possible. Still too much uncertainty to mention specific accumulation amounts (if any).

CONFIDENCE: Medium confidence in the overall potential for wintry precipitation to occur including the timing and location. Low confidence in specific accumulation amounts (if any).

Updates

The next update will be issued by 5 pm, or sooner if necessary.