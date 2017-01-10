Police seeking help in identifying armed robbers | News | The Press and Standard

On Monday Jan. 9, officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to the Family Dollar at 3206 Robertson Blvd., in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival officers met with the complainant, who stated that around 8:45 p.m., two unknown black males entered the store, pointed weapons and demanded that the clerks give them cash. The two unknown suspects took the cash and other merchandise from the store and fled the scene. Investigators responded to the scene and at this time, the incident remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this robbery to please contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.