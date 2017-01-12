Police asking for help in locating grand larceny suspect | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 12, 2017 12:36 pm
Investigators from the Walterboro Police Department are asking for assistance in locating Kirstie Sanders, 33, who is wanted for grand larceny. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.