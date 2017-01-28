Participants wanted for Black History Extravaganza at CCHS | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:40 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Ladies of Excellence will hold its annual Black History Extravaganza Saturday Feb. 11, beginning at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Colleton County High School. Admission is $2 for students and $5 for adults 19 and up with tickets on sale at the door only.

Master of ceremony for the event will be Minister Josheen Jenkins. The Extravaganza will feature the CCHS Gospel Choir, the Gospel Warriors of Aiken, Lively Stone Temple Praise Team, local poet Sannie M. Williams, Joyful Praise Dancers and CCHS’s Impulso, a multi-cultural dance group.

Sonya Stephens, Ladies of Excellence advisor, said organizers are seeking community participation from local performers for the event.

“You may sing, recite a poem, do a reading — or a church or group may perform a skit,” said Stephens. “Because we are a non-profit organization with funds raised being used to operate our community service projects, we ask that performers donate by purchasing a ticket for the event. We are asking for the support of our parents, the community and faith-based ministries by joining us during this memorable event.”

To be included in the program, contact Stephens at 843-909-4991.

as soon as possible.