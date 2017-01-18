Pair of armed robberies believed unrelated | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

A pair of recent armed robberies have similar details, but Walterboro Police Department investigators don’t believe they are the work of the same suspects.

On the afternoon of Jan. 13, city police were sent to Petro Express at 1111 Sniders Highway at about 12:39 a.m. after the business was robbed at gunpoint. A store employee told officers that two unknown black males entered the store, pointed weapons and demanded that the clerks give them the cash from the register. The two unknown suspects took the cash and fled the scene on foot.

One of the suspects had dreadlocks with a white t-shirt wrapped around his head. The second suspect had a black t-shirt wrapped around his head.

A Jan. 16 armed robbery report had city police back on Sniders Highway.

The victim, a 22-year-old Walterboro man, told police that he was walking towards a motel room at the Red Roof Inn at 1288 Sniders Highway on Jan. 16 at about 10 p.m. when he heard a noise behind him. When he turned around, he found two black men pointing handguns at him.

They took his wallet, his car keys, $1,000 in cash, a cell phone and .40 caliber pistol from him. They then used his keys to steal his 2012 dark gray Chevrolet Impala worth an estimated $10,000.

The victim said one of the robbers was short, had a beard and was wearing a long-sleeved gray hoodie. The second suspect had a light complexion and was wearing a red hoodie.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the robberies to call Walterboro Police at 843-549-1811.