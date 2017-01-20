Off the Field | Emily Martin | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 1:09 pm

Emily Grace Martin is a junior at Colleton Prep Academy, where she plays basketball for the Lady War Hawks along with participating on both the sideline and competition cheerleading squads. She is the daughter of Rhonda and Kevin Martin of Walterboro. Her grandparents are the late J.W. Cope and Dowlene Cope and the late Billy Martin and Caunell Martin. Emily is a member of the First Baptist Church Youth Group and has been attending Mission Serve and World Changers since seventh grade. She has a 5.0 GPA and is ranked No. 1 in her class at CPA.

Academic Awards: Highest Average (Biology I and II, English 9 and 10, Spanish I) and Most Improved (Chorus 9th).

Athletic Awards: All-American Cheerleader (10th and 11th)

Special Honors: Ninth Grade Class Secretary, Student Body Sergeant at Arms (10th), Student Body Treasurer (11th), Student of the Month (9th and 10th), Youth Leadership Colleton (10th), Junior National Honors Society (9th), National Honors Society, Vice President of Junior Cotillion, Chorus Section Leader (10th and 11th).

Athletic Participation: Competition cheer (9th), Varsity Sideline Cheer (9th, 10th, 11th), JV Basketball (9th), Varsity Basketball (10th and 11th).

College of Interest: I hope to attend Clemson University.

Intended Major and Career: I am undecided on a major, but know I would like to pursue a career in the medical field.

Early Years: I began playing softball and soccer at the age of four and played Saturday morning basketball at CPA. A special memory participating in sports is playing in a soccer tournament at Disney World when I was 10 years old.

On Basketball and Cheer: I love both of my sports equally. I like cheer because of the trust needed to pull off complicated routines and stunts and enjoy basketball because of the effort and teamwork required to win games.

Role Model: I would consider my older brother, Coby, as my role model. He always gives 100 percent at everything he does and has worked hard for what he has accomplished. He is almost always in a good mood. People always ask me about him because he has impacted their life in some way. I hope to be as successful as he is.

Meaningful Experience: Over the past two summers, I have participated in the Salkehatchie Mission Trip. The goal of the mission is to repair the houses of those who don’t have the ability to repair it themselves. I can see God working every year. The friends I have made through this experience are amazing and it has changed my life.

Powerful High School Lesson: Working hard pays off – and, it is okay to ask for help.

Influential Teacher: I see all my teachers as influential. However, the teacher that stands out the most is my first-grade teacher, Mrs. Kathy Houck. She sparked my excitement for reading and is so passionate about her job – while never giving up on her students. She is an inspiration and continues to teach me new things today.

Surprising Emily Fact: I love scary movies!

Meet & Greet: I would love to meet my grandfathers, who both passed away when I was a baby. I have grown up hearing stories about them, but would love to have known them.

On CPA: I wouldn’t change anything about Colleton Prep. The small classes give the teachers an opportunity to give us more individual attention. You graduate with the same people you were in kindergarten with and this makes your class feel like family. We argue, laugh and always find ways to make class fun.