Off the Field | De’iajae Ferguson | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 1:40 pm

De’iajae Ferguson is a junior at Colleton County High School, were is a member of the Cougar basketball team. He is the son of Catora and Vincent Ferguson of Yemassee. His grandparents are David and Lucy Green. De’iajae participates in the Jobs for American Graduates program (J.A.G.) at CCHS which focuses on academic success and career readiness. Currently, De’iajae has scored 187 points on the season and is averaging 13.4 points per game. He has a 3.0 GPA and is on the Honor Roll at CCHS.

Athletic Awards: Basketball – Most Improved (2015), Player of the Game (2016, v. Hardeeville-Ridgeland).

College Interest: Clemson University or the University of South Carolina – Columbia.

Intended Major: Engineering.

Career Goal: I hope to become a networking engineer.

Collegiate Athletics: Yes, I hope to continue my basketball career in college.

Early Years: I’ve been playing basketball as long as I can remember, but one of my favorite early memories is winning my first AAU championship at 12-years-old with the Carolina Cavaliers in Charleston.

On Basketball: I just love the game of basketball — probably because of the competitive nature of the game itself.

Role Model: I consider Kobe Bryant a role model because he is always a leader — never a follower.

Meaningful Experience: When my former coach, Dr. Dixon, passed away, I realized how instrumental he had been to my basketball career. He always was the one to tell me stay in school and get my work done and would remind me that everything would still be there after I graduated and got a job.

Powerful High School Lesson: Hard work pays off. Never give up.

Impact Educator: Mr. Ryan Pearson, my world history teacher, always helped me and was willing to give me extra credit so I could keep my grades up to par.

Meet & Greet: If could, I’d spend more time with Dr. Dixon. Without him, my basketball career would not be possible and I thank him for that.