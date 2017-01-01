Off the Field – Getting to Know Your Local Student Athletes

Jalen Antwan Ra’Heem Lawton is a junior at Colleton County High School, where he plays football and participates on the track and field team for the Cougars. He is the son of Albert and Ericka Lawton of Ruffin. His grandparents are Glendale Lawton Sr. (deceased) and Ruthie Lawton, along with James Mixon Jr. and Rebecca Mixon (deceased). Jalen is a member of JAG, Educational Talent Search and Upward Bound. He was awarded the Outstanding Citizenship Award and will have a 3.0 GPA heading into next semester.

Athletic Awards: Varsity track letterman and two-year varsity football letterman

College Interest: Charleston Southern University, Georgia Southern, Valdosta State, Newberry College and Penn University.

Intended Major: Sports Medicine and Business Management

Career Goals: I want to start my own sports medicine business and come back to Colleton County High and become a football coach.

Collegiate Athletics: If the opportunity presents itself, then I’d love to continue my football career at the next level.

Early Years: I started playing football in the fifth grade. One of my favorite memories is when I scored the game-winning touchdown in a 20-19 win over Hendersonville Elementary.

On Football: I love everything about football. From the hard work in the weight room, to film sessions, to the grind in the summer, to the one-on-ones at practice, to running out of that tunnel on Friday nights with my brothers – I love it all.

Role Model: Arizona Cardinals ‘ cornerback Tyrann Mathieu. He got into some trouble with the law, but he did not let that break him. He learned from that mistake and it made him a better man and he came back stronger than ever.

Meaningful Experience: It was my sophomore year and we were entering region play. I was pretty upset about my playing time on the field. Coach Fred Hamilton came to me and told me that my time would come soon, just stay positive and do my best and he was right. This taught me that not everything will work on my time, but to patient, stay positive and work hard.

Powerful High School Lesson: Not everyone is your friend and not everyone wants to see you succeed.

Motivating Educator: Cyrus Birch, the JAG instructor. Ever since I entered the program my sophomore year, he has made sure I was on the right track and doing well – whether it is inside or outside of school. He’s like a third parent to all of his students. He truly cares about us and wants us to succeed.

Surprising Jalen Fact: When I first started playing football, I was afraid of contact!

Meet and Greet: It would be my sister Ashley without a doubt. She was only 4-years old when she passed away in 1993. Even though I never met her, it feels like I knew her all my life. I wish I could just see her face and sit with her – just to talk or joke around. I would love to hug her and tell her I love her.

On CCHS: I would like to change our uniform policy. I believe students should be free to express themselves and feel comfortable in the learning environment.