Off the Field | Brynn Nettles | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 2:13 pm

Calista Brynn Nettles is a senior at Colleton Prep Academy, where she serves as the captain of the competitive cheerleading squad and participates in sideline cheerleading, basketball and softball. She is the daughter of Tabatha McLaine and Jody McLaine of Walterboro. Her grandparents are Jerome and Blenda Hodge and Sharon and Mike McLaine. In her spare time, she helps teach gymnastics at the Colleton County Recreation Center. Brynn has a 3.6 GPA.

Athletic Awards: Cheerleading Most Spirited (2015-16) and Coach’s Award (2016-17)

College Choice: University of South Carolina–Bluffton

Intended Major: I plan to pursue a degree in early childhood education and would like to become certified as an EMT, as well.

Collegiate Athletics: I do not plan to participate in college athletics, but hope to join a few club programs.

Future Career: I would like to work with little children between the ages of 2-6 and then be an EMT on the side.

Sports Participation: I played varsity tennis, JV and varsity basketball, cheerleading, competitive cheer and JV and varsity softball.

Early Years: I began playing softball at the Colleton County Recreation Center when I was in fifth grade.

Favorite Sport: My favorite sport is probably basketball. I love how fast paced the game is and the overall “team” experience.

Hobbies: I love hanging out and enjoying time with my friends.

Favorite Food: I would say I equally love crab legs and steak — really!

Powerful High School Lesson: I have learned you aren’t always going to get along with everyone. Not everyone is going to like, or agree, with the things you do, and I will not always like, or agree, with things others do.

Standout Educator: Although Mrs. Lusby wasn’t my teacher for long, I can definitely say I never had a teacher who cared more about the success of her students. I am a horrible procrastinator and she knew by pushing me it would help me grow and become more confident in my work.

Surprising Brynn Fact: For the people who know me, it is no shocker that I am ALWAYS late. No matter how hard I try to be on time — I am almost always late — especially to school!

New Year’s Resolution: To do what makes me happy!

On CPA: Could classes begin later? Seriously, there is really nothing I would change about CPA. The buildings aren’t brand new and the school isn’t perfect — but the people are great and that’s what really makes the school so special. Because CPA is small and everyone knows each other, we all become friends and, even more, family. I would not change a single thing about that.