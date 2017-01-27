Northside 4th-graders rock the dance party | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:01 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Northside Elementary turned into a “dance party” Thursday evening, when nearly 70 fourth-graders rocked the cafeteria following the monthly Parent-Teacher Organization meeting.

Principal Wilsey Hamilton welcomed the crowd of parents on hand for the meeting and performance. Vice Principal Catherine Fanchette followed, giving the Federal Programs and PTO Fundraiser Updates. Fanchette said soccer goals and nets are up, along with flag football equipment has arrived, and the outdoor classroom/shed is complete. Playground equipment and basketball goals quotes are being compiled.

Following Student of the Month Recognitions, the talented fourth-graders performed songs from present day, as well as other decades. Chosen by the students, the songs blended a little “Old Time Rock and Roll” with current motivational tunes such as “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten and One Direction’s “Drag Me Down.”

“Our theme for this evening’s performance was a dance party,” said Jenny Bunton, music teacher at NES. “Both current songs spread the message of never giving up or letting anyone keep you from your goals and dreams. I’d like to thank the parents and students for supporting the arts at our wonderful school. The smiles, laughter and joy on their faces were contagious! Also, a huge thanks to Katelyn Michelle Willis and Bob Carl for always lending a helping hand. As always, the fabulous fourth-grade teachers gave the kids a run for their money.”

Fanchette had high praise for both Bunton and the teachers at NSE in preparing the students for their performance. “The collaborative efforts and willingness of Northside’s teachers to create excitement about learning is fueling the creative efforts of our music teacher, Mrs. Jenny Bunton,” said Fanchette. “She encourages our students in a way that is uniquely hers and allows their creative voices to be heard. The enthusiasm regarding what they have planned for the performances is contagious and you just cannot resist wanting to be a part of it.”