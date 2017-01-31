North Jefferies closed after apparent fatal wreck | News | The Press and Standard

Traffic in the 700 block of North Jefferies Boulevard is being rerouted as members of the Walterboro Police Department investigate an apparent traffic fatality.

The traffic accident, reportedly involving two SUVs, occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

Members of the city’s police and fire departments, as well as ambulance crews from Colleton County Fire-Rescue, responded. Safety forces vehicles quickly clogged the roadway, closing vehicular access.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.