New Civitan scholarship to honor Murry Bishop | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 2:28 pm

At a recent Civitan meeting, members decided to name a scholarship in memory of Murry Bishop, who was the last surviving charter member of the Walterboro Civitan Club when the club began in 1956. On hand to accept the scholarship on behalf of the University of S.C. Salkehatchie was Ann Carmichael, USC Salk dean, center. Maryann Seals, left, Civitan president-elect, made the presentation along with Jackie Pye, a daughter of Murry Bishop, right. Students interested in the scholarship should contact the college for more information.