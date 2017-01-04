Motorists rescue occupants after wrecked car catches fire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 12:56 pm

Quick action by others traveling I-95 the afternoon of Dec. 30 kept a single-vehicle accident from growing in severity.

A northbound Nissan on the interstate left the roadway near the 49-mile marker Dec. 30 at about 2:40 p.m. and collided with a tree. The impact caused the top portion of the tree to snap off and land on the roof of the vehicle.

Then the vehicle, with the driver and passenger still inside, caught fire.

A large number of motorists stopped at the crash site and two of the travelers used extinguishers to dowse the flames.

The motorists were then able to remove the male passenger from the car but were unable to remove the female driver.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel making their way to the crash site had to contend with stopped traffic in both the north and southbound lanes, backed up for several miles in both directions.

Once at the scene, rescue personnel used hydraulic tools to gain access to the driver and begin treating her.

After being treated at the scene, the driver and her passenger were both transported to Colleton Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.