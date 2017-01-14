McKissick speaks to local Republicans | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 14, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 2:31 pm
Former National Republican Committee member from S.C. Drew McKissick spoke to members of the Colleton County Republican Party at last Thursday’s meeting. McKissick shared fundamentals for getting people involved based on his experiences as a conservative political activist and author who has spent the past 20 years teaching others how the system works and how to become effective. He is pictured with Janis Blocker and Mary Anne Cannady.
