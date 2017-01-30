Man killed when struck by truck | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 30, 2017 12:09 pm
A 53-year-old Walterboro man was killed after he stepped into the path of an east-bound dump truck on Bells Highway at the intersection of Mount Carmel Road, this morning at 5:25 a.m.
An off-duty Colleton County firefighter-paramedic drove up on the accident shortly after it occurred and began performing CPR on the man who was lying in the roadway.
An ambulance arrived minutes later and the firefighter-paramedics continued resuscitative efforts before the man was transported to Colleton Medical Center. He did not survive his injuries.
Traffic on Bells Highway was rerouted for about an hour while the Walterboro Police Department investigated the crash.
Comment by Sharrie
January 30, 2017 at 12:55 pm
This is so sad to hear. May he rest in piece. He was such a nice man. He helped many of us at our jobs, whether it was mopping the floor , taking out trash bc he said women shouldn’t have to do it….lol…or just cuttn up making u laugh. Fly high Angel !!!! He is and was a sweet man.
Comment by Sharrie
January 30, 2017 at 12:57 pm
This is so sad to hear. May he rest in piece. He was such a nice man. He helped many of us at our jobs, whether it was mopping the floor , taking out trash bc he said women shouldn’t have to do it….lol…or just cuttn up making u laugh. Fly high Angel !!!! He is and was a sweet man. Praying for his family for comfort during this time.
Comment by Mark McMillon Sr.
January 30, 2017 at 1:12 pm
My Friend since he was in Middle School. We grew up on the same St
Such a Gentle Soul & Very Humorous. I’m going to miss My Friend
Comment by Jane reynolds
January 30, 2017 at 1:59 pm
Thoughts an prayeres for this mans family i lost my brother robert mccready on this highway crossing also in november so sad maybe someone should look into this maybe a light with a walkway would help soooo sad
Comment by Kurt
January 30, 2017 at 7:15 pm
Rest in peace. May choirs of the angels welcome you and guide you along your way.
Comment by Karen Lewis
January 30, 2017 at 8:24 pm
George was a student when I taught at Colleton High School. He would burst in my classroom and shout that he loved me. RIP George🙏🙏 I send prayers of peace and endurance to his family.
Comment by Gerard Berry
January 30, 2017 at 8:37 pm
They need to do something about that section right there
Comment by Kasita Brown
January 30, 2017 at 8:48 pm
So sorry to hear what happened to George. He will e sadly missed. R.I.P dear friend.
