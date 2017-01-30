Man killed when struck by truck | News | The Press and Standard

A 53-year-old Walterboro man was killed after he stepped into the path of an east-bound dump truck on Bells Highway at the intersection of Mount Carmel Road, this morning at 5:25 a.m.

An off-duty Colleton County firefighter-paramedic drove up on the accident shortly after it occurred and began performing CPR on the man who was lying in the roadway.

An ambulance arrived minutes later and the firefighter-paramedics continued resuscitative efforts before the man was transported to Colleton Medical Center. He did not survive his injuries.

Traffic on Bells Highway was rerouted for about an hour while the Walterboro Police Department investigated the crash.