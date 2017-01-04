Local man injured in Doctors Creek accident | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 1:01 pm

A 68-year-old Walterboro man was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Doctors Creek Road, just north of Penny Creek Drive. On Dec. 29 at approximately 7:50 p.m., a 2004 Subaru left the roadway at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing a sheriff’s officer’s cruiser, and began to overturn. The car spun backwards and hit a tree roof-first, crushing the roof into the interior and trapping the driver. The man suffered multiple traumatic injuries. Firefighter-paramedics began treating the man inside the vehicle, while other crewmembers used hydraulic tools to extricate him. After being freed, the man was transported to Colleton Medical Center by ambulance. He was stabilized in the Colleton Medical Center and later transferred to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical in Summerville. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.