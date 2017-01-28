Livestock Fun Day planned for Feb. 4 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 1:04 pm

The Clemson Extension Service 4-H of Colleton County is hosting a Livestock Fun Day and Judging Clinic on Saturday Feb. 4 at Live Oak Farms, 1333 Mount Carmel Rd.

The fun day is designed to introduce young people and their families to the 4-H Livestock Program. Participants will learn about animal care, handling and showing in the ring from 4-H members.

The Livestock Judging Clinic will feature beef and dairy cattle, pigs, chickens, goats, rabbits and horses.

The Livestock Fun Day will be from 9:30 a.m.-noon with check-in from 9:30-10 a.m. Admission is free.

The Judging Clinic begins at 12:30 p.m. (check-in from 12:30-1 p.m.) and ends at 3:30 pm. The $15 registration fee for the Judging Clinic includes lunch.

For more information and to register call, call Dawn Stuckey, Clemson 4-H Agent, at 843-549-2595, Ext. 128 (email: dstucke@clemson.edu) or call Debbie Gorrell at 843-549-2595, Ext. 114.