Lifetime of service recognized | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

For the past 20 years, Colleton County Memorial Library children’s librarian Shiela Keaise has devoted her life to children.

On Saturday, Keaise’s efforts were recognized when she was awarded the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Xi Gamma Lambda Chapter, of Beaufort. “Today was beautiful,” Keaise said. “I was a bit nervous, but Rayburne Turner (who nominated her for the award) calmed me down.”

The annual award is presented to three members of the service community “who have contributed in the spirit of Brother Dr. King’s ideals.”

Keaise said she had never heard of the award until approached by Turner late last year. “He lives here and he reads The Press, and he said he’d been keeping up with me,” she said. He told her his fraternity — which is the fraternity to which Martin Luther King Jr. belonged — had decided to give its first youth service award and that “We didn’t have a question — we knew we were going to nominate you.”

Other 2017 awards were presented to Derrick Washington, Beaufort County firefighter, for volunteer services; and Leroy Gillard of the Beaufort-Jasper Economic Opportunity Commission for community services.

The presentation was made at the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaufort.

“The event affords us the opportunity to have a forum to come together and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and applaud the work of our honorees. The 2017 honorees exemplify what makes our community strong,” said Brother Dr. Edward A. Johnson, chairman of the awards committee.

Keaise loves children, loves singing and loves writing. Ironically, reading has not always been her favorite thing. Growing up, she remembers watching as her sisters read thick books. Then she’d turn back to writing a song.

“I love singing. I love writing. Those are my strong points from the time I was a child. But reading was never my strong point. I tell children all the time, ‘You think I’m a good reader? No, I’m still learning to be a good reader. That’s why you can learn to be a good reader too,’” she said.

After graduating from Walterboro High School in 1988, then Claflin College and S.C. State, Keaise came back to Walterboro to look for a job in her field: business. Unable to find the position she wanted, she decided to “just take a job whenever, wherever.”

That’s when a job came open at the library. Then library director Sylvia Rowland remembered Keaise from her work as a shelver in the library’s children’s department when Keaise was just 16. So Rowland offered her a job. Keaise spent two months shelving books before being promoted to assistant bookmobile librarian, then moved to assistant children’s librarian, helping the children’s librarian Mary Lou Hiott. Within a year, Hiott retired and Keaise was named children’s librarian, a position she’s held now for 20 years.

With encouragement from Rowland, Keaise went back to school and got a second master’s degree in library science from USC Columbia (while still working full-time) and has been introducing Colleton’s children to the joys of the library ever since. “When I found out what the children’s librarian did, that’s what I wanted to do all my life. I get to sing. I get to write. I get to talk about something I’m passionate about,” she said.

It’s not all fun and games, though. Keaise spends her days planning and implementing a variety of programs for children: from the long popular Storytimes to educational programs to school classroom visits to movies to Legos. Her 40-hour week is packed with paperwork, planning, scheduling, organizing and grant-writing (her least favorite parts of the job). Children’s services assistant Samantha Brinson works hard helping Keaise and keeping up with the many changes the program is constantly undergoing.

But then there’s actually leading the variety of children’s programs such as the upcoming “Freedom Fighters: The Underground Railroad” and “Textile Sculpting.”

“My most favorite part of the job is the reaction that the children have after we do a program. I just love that. It’s worth a million dollars because it’s that feeling that you just want to go out and do something good, you want to be positive. I want that feeling for them, and you see that when they smile,” Keaise said.

Her passion for writing has extended past the library’s doors into writing children’s books under the pen name Shiela Martina. She has actually published 10 books on a variety of subjects and has more “in the works” through her Martina Publishing and the library’s Illustrate-A-Book program. (For information visit www.shielamartina.com.)

Although her books range through a variety of topics, the first book, “Hannah and Dexter,” remains her favorite. “It’s my baby still. It’s about something I wanted to see come about in the children of Colleton County: togetherness and how to work together regardless of your differences. Hannah and Dexter are strictly different. They have so many differences, yet they find a common core and they work together. And they are successful. My goal is to show friendship, to show unity and respect,” she said.

In her spare time, Keaise makes time for her hobbies: her church, St. Stephen COGIC, and her family: parents Jennie and John Keaise, sisters Cherry Keaise and LaTasha Woods, aunts and uncles Clarence Oliver and his wife from Florida and Nathaniel and Elflorence Oliver, who she describes as her role model. “My aunt El raised me to love God, love people and love God’s work. Her sacrifice and life have formed the person that I have become.”

She loves working in her church. “I get to sing and I get to work with children,” she said. She serves as praise worship leader, Sunday school secretary and teacher, helps in the kitchen and with the cleanup crew.

She also enjoys watching Christian movies. Her current favorite is “War Room.”

“It’s a feeling that I get after watching it that I want to go out and do something positive. And I think that’s what you’re supposed to get when you’re around people or you’re doing something — they should make you feel like you want to do something positive when you leave.”