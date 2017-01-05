Land for Sale | Classifieds
by The Press and Standard | January 5, 2017 10:42 am
1 acre on Scuffletown Road $2,700 or best offer. 843-893-2167, leave message. Lot on Long Creek Landing, 100x130. River access, $6,500 or best offer. 843-893-2167, leave message.
