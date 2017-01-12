Lady Hawks win over Patriots | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton Prep varsity girls’ basketball team picked up a non-region win over Patrick Henry Academy as well as a region loss to John Paul II on the week. The Lady Hawks are now 1-4 on the regular season and 0-1 in region play.

Against John Paul II on Tuesday Jan. 3, Colleton Prep lost 44-38. Anne Garrett Carter led the Lady Hawks scoring 14 points, collecting 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Penelope Tuten scored 10 points, along with 6 rebounds and 6 steals. Langley Harter had 6 points in the game and 2 steals, while Meredith Ware scored 5 points with 6 steals. Patricia Utsey scored 2 points and Emily Martin scored 1 point and grabbed 3 rebounds.

“The girls played hard, but simple mistakes in the third and fourth quarters caused us to come up short in the end,” said Coach Nicole Cain. “They just out-rebounded us and we are still having too many turnovers, which ultimately causes our downfall.”

The Lady Hawks earned a 43-36 win over Patrick Henry Academy at home Saturday Jan. 7. Tuten led CPA at the basket, scoring 15 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, followed by Carter with 9 points and 4 rebounds. Harter recorded 8 points and 8 rebounds, while Ware had 6 points and 14 rebounds. Utsey added 3 points and Martin had 2 points and 4 rebounds.

“We got off to a slow start against Patrick Henry,” said Coach Cain. “We went into halftime down by 2 points. We changed up our defense and discussed what Patrick Henry was running. After the half, it seemed a different team stepped on the court and they played the way I have always known they could. I couldn’t be happier about the effort they put forth in the second half.”

CPA hosted region opponent Hilton Head Christian Tuesday evening, then will travel to Beaufort Academy on Friday. “If they come out to play on Tuesday against Hilton Head, I am confident they can pull out another win,” said Cain.