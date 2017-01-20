Lady Hawks looking to turn progress into wins | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady War Hawks fell to 0-3 in Region 4-AA following losses against Hilton Head Christian and Beaufort Academy last week. Colleton Prep is now 1-6 overall and will face a three-game week, including two region match-ups.

Against Hilton Head Christian last Tuesday Jan. 10, Colleton Prep lost 57-30, after trailing 27-4 after the first quarter. Meredith Ware led the Lady Hawks on the board, scoring 11 points and collecting 6 rebounds. Penelope Tuten had 4 points and 8 rebounds, followed by Heather Davis with 4 points and 4 rebounds. Anne Garrett Carter scored 3 points and collected 4 rebounds. Others scoring: Emily Martin 2, Langley Harter 2, Brynn Nettles 2 and Rianna Bailey 2.

Following the loss, Coach Nicole Cain said she continues to see improvement daily. “Hilton Head Christian had very strong shooters and two of their players have committed to participate in college basketball,” said Cain. “Overall, we kept up with them. The score after one quarter was not very hopeful, but we held them to 13 points in the second and rallied to score 13 points ourselves. We dug deep late in the game, allowing them to only score four baskets and one free throw. I was very impressed with the heart and effort of my girls — they didn’t quit and kept their momentum during the entire game.”

The Lady Hawks started out slow in a close loss, 40-38, on the road against Beaufort Academy Friday evening. Beaufort outscored CPA 21-10 in the first half; however, a change in CPA’s defense mid-game, allowed them to challenge in the second period.

Tuten led CPA with 11 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Harter who also scored 11 points, recorded 3 rebounds and 6 steals. Carter added 5 points and 3 rebounds, Martin 4 points and 6 rebounds and Ware had 3 points and 8 rebounds. Davis scored 4 points in the Beaufort Academy game.

Cain lamented the loss, wishing for an additional five seconds on the clock. “The game was so close,” she said. “If we would have had five more seconds, I believe we could have forced OT. Beaufort didn’t have a standout player, they just played well as a team. We started out in a 2-3 defense, which we changed to man before the half. At half time, I changed to a 1-3-1 defense, which we haven’t practiced much. They ran it beautifully. Penelope had the baseline covered, ensuring they couldn’t get off shots, and Langley had some key steals which converted into points for us.”