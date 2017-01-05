Lady Hawks looking for regular season win | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady War Hawks are off to a 0-3 start on the basketball season following non-region losses early in December against Patrick Henry Academy, Orangeburg Prep and Dorchester Academy.

CPA will head into its region schedule this week, hoping their work over the holidays pays dividends for the team. “I am very hopeful after the break the girls will be ready to play hard,” said Head Coach Nicole Cain. “We had a few good practices over the break. I recruited the help of one of our alumni players to help with some defensive strategies and some offensive post help. I believe she was a tremendous help with the team.”

Against Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday Dec. 6, Colleton Prep lost 43-34 in an away match-up. Senior Penelope Tuten led the Lady Hawks with 15 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Anne Garrett Carter recorded 9 points and 7 rebounds in the game. Meredith Ware had 8 points and 7 rebounds, while Emily Martin scored 2 points and collected 6 rebounds.

CPA fell 52-42 against the Orangeburg Prep Indians Wednesday Dec. 7 at home. Ware paced the team scoring 9 points, collecting 5 rebounds and recording 5 steals. Heather Davis scored 9 points, while Tuten scored 7 points and had 9 rebounds. Langley Harter had 8 points in the game, along with 3 steals. Other scoring included: Carter – 3, Natalye Kinard – 3, Patricia Utsey – 2 and Elizabeth Anne Dean – 1.

The Lady Hawks were outmatched 57-31 against Dorchester Academy in an away game held Friday Dec. 9 in St. George. Tuten again led CPA, scoring 8 points, while Ware contributed 7 points and collected 6 rebounds. Davis had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in the game and Kinard had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Heather Davis had 4 steals. Other scoring: Carter – 4, Martin – 2.

Colleton Prep started its region schedule against John Paul II (away) on Tuesday Jan. 3 and will host Patrick Henry Academy Saturday Jan. 7 with an approximate 2:15 p.m. scheduled tip-off.

“We faced John Paul in our tournament and defeated them,” said Coach Cain. “We have improved since that first game. We lost to Patrick Henry in the first game of the season, but we made a few critical mistakes which we have worked on since.”

“These girls have the talent to compete and win,” added Cain. “We just have to all show those talents at the same time.”