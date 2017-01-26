Lady Hawks get region win | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 1:36 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Hawk basketball team recorded its first SCISA Region 4-AA win last week over St. Andrews Academy Friday evening. Earlier in the week, Colleton Prep lost games against region opponent Hilton Head Prep and non-region Orangeburg Prep to finish the week at 2-8 overall and 1-4 in region play.

In a 40-20 loss against Hilton Head Prep Tuesday Jan. 17, Anne Garrett Carter led the Lady Hawks, scoring 6 points and collecting 6 rebounds. Meredith Ware had 5 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, while Penelope Tuten had 2 points and 9 rebounds in the game. Other scoring included: Heather Davis 3, Patricia Utsey 2, Langley Harter 1 and Natalye Kinard 1.

“We just got out-hustled in this game,” said Coach Nicole Cain. “They pressured the girls and they let it get to them. I believe we were more talented, and I am confident we’ll have a different outcome when they come to our gym.”

Colleton Prep traveled to Orangeburg Prep the following day and lost 47-37 to the Indians, after leading by 5 at the half. Penelope Tuten recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points with 16 rebounds. Carter had 6 points and 9 rebounds, Harter added 4 points and 9 rebounds and Ware finished with 4 points and 6 rebounds on the night. Also scoring: Utsey 2 and Davis 1.

“Orangeburg is always a tough school to play,” said Cain. “I was very proud of the girls and their hustle. We played close until the fourth quarter, when they managed to pull away with the win.”

In their first Region 4-AA win, CPA defeated St. Andrews Academy 57-37 in front of a home crowd. The Lady Hawks led 33-21 at the halftime, but put the game away in the final quarters. Three players recorded double-doubles in the game: Tuten with 18 points and 14 rebounds, Ware had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Carter with 12 points with 10 rebounds. Others scoring in the game: Harter 6, Emily Martin 2, Davis 2, Elizabeth Anne Dean 2 and Kinard 2.

“This was a big win for us as a team,” said Cain following the game. “We have been struggling all season and finally put it all together. They hustled up and down the court for 32 minutes and were on the floor after every loose ball. This is the team I have been looking for all season! This was probably the best game I have coached in my three years as head coach.”

The Lady Hawks have a busy week on the court with games scheduled against Dorchester Academy, Thomas Heyward and John Paul II.