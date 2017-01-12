Lady Cougars set to enter region 8-AAAA competition | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 12:50 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar basketball team fell 52-46 on the road against Ridgeland-Hardeeville Saturday afternoon in its final non-region match of the season. Colleton County fell to 8-3 in regular season play following Saturday’s loss.

Jasmine Stanley led Colleton County in scoring with 19 points, followed by Omari Kirkland with 10 points. Also scoring were Scha’Mari Stephens with 11 and Tara Green, 4.

Coach Perry Smalls stated the effort of his team was good in the last non-region game of the season. “We played well the first half of the game and shot the ball really well,” said Smalls. “Our defense was off during the second half of the game and we need to correct that this week. We need to score more points in the middle and struggled to get the big shot off. However, as a team, I thought we played hard and this game will help us prepare for the start of region play this week.”

Colleton County traveled to Cane Bay High School to kick-off competition in Region 8-AAAA Tuesday Jan. 10, followed by a home game Friday evening against Beaufort High School.