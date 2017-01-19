Lady Cougars off to 2-0 region start | Sports | The Press and Standard

January 18, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougars earned Region 8-AAAA wins last week against Cane Bay and Beaufort High School to launch them to a 2-0 start in region competition. Colleton County will look to continue the streak on the road against Hilton Head and Berkeley this week.

In a 52-45 win over Cane Bay Tuesday Jan. 10, Colleton County was led by Jasmine Stanley with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Scha’Mari Stephens recorded 17 points for the Lady Cougars. Others scoring: Omari Kirkland 6, Tara Green 6 and Michelle Holmes 5.

“We played a good game the first half, but we missed too many easy shots late in the game,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “Michelle Holmes played a great game for us off the bench. It was great to start off region play with a win, but we still have to remain focused.”

The Lady Cougars earned a 54-36 region win against Beaufort High School at home Friday evening. Stanley again led Colleton County on the boards, scoring 24 points in the game. Stephens added 15 points and Kirkland, 12 points.

“We played well against a Beaufort team who entered the preseason ranked in the No. 1 spot,” said Smalls. “My big three (Stanley, Stephens and Kirkland) played good basketball – which is what they must continue to do in region competition. Holmes continued to provide us with offense off the bench. As a team, we are getting better looks at the basket and our defense is continuing to improve.”

Colleton County improved their record to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in region play. They traveled to region opponents Hilton Head on Tuesday Jan. 17 and will go to Berkeley this Friday Jan. 20.