Lady Cougars go 1-2 in Bobcat Classic | News | The Press and Standard

Lady Cougars go 1-2 in Bobcat Classic

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 1:29 pm

Stanley named All-Tournament

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Cougar basketball team finished 1-2 during last week’s Bobcat Classic held at Bluffton High School to finish sixth in the field of eight teams participating. Academy of the Holy Cross (Maryland) earned the tournament championship after defeating Eagle’s Landing High School (Georgia), 42-40.

Colleton County was defeated 43-25 by Eagle’s Landing High School in game one of the holiday tournament played Wednesday Dec. 28. The Eagles won the tip off and led by nine after the first quarter. Heading into halftime, Colleton County trailed 26-10, but outscored their opponent by two in the third quarter.

Against Estill High School on Thursday, the Lady Cougars easily outscored their opponent, 52-21.

In the game to claim fifth place on Friday, Colleton County fell 61-28 against the Irmo Yellow Jackets. The Lady Cougars came out strong and held a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 28-12 heading into the half. Irmo (10-4) showed why they hold a No. 11 rank in the state in the second half by distancing themselves with 33 points on the boards.

“I was very proud of the girls throughout the tournament,” said Lady Cougars Head Coach Perry Smalls. “They never stopped fighting — even when we were outsized and overmatched. Overall, I absolutely loved their effort and the way we played last week. Both the team from Maryland and the Georgia team were solid programs with great players, which only serves to help us as we strive to get better heading into region play.”

Lady Cougar Jasmine Stanley was named to the All-Tournament team for Colleton County.

Colleton County (8-2) will have a week of practice to prepare for Hardeeville-Ridgeland (away) on Saturday Jan. 7. They will begin region competition against Cane Bay (away) Tuesday Jan. 10 and host Beaufort on Friday Jan. 13.