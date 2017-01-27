JV Hawks have best effort against Lions | Sports | The Press and Standard

January 25, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The JV War Hawk basketball team fell to 2-9 overall and 0-6 in SCISA Region 4-AA, following losses against Hilton Head Prep (50-10), Orangeburg Prep (55-16) and St. Andrews (34-28) last week. Dawson Sweat led the JV team against St. Andrews, scoring 13 points.

“We actually looked very good tonight,” said Coach Barry Morehead after Friday afternoon’s game. “It was definitely our best effort yet.”

Colleton Prep’s JV team is scheduled to play three home matches this week against Dorchester Academy, Thomas Heyward and John Paul II. Friday’s game against John Paul II has a 5 p.m. tipoff.