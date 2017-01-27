JV Hawks have best effort against Lions | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 27, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 1:59 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The JV War Hawk basketball team fell to 2-9 overall and 0-6 in SCISA Region 4-AA, following losses against Hilton Head Prep (50-10), Orangeburg Prep (55-16) and St. Andrews (34-28) last week. Dawson Sweat led the JV team against St. Andrews, scoring 13 points.
“We actually looked very good tonight,” said Coach Barry Morehead after Friday afternoon’s game. “It was definitely our best effort yet.”
Colleton Prep’s JV team is scheduled to play three home matches this week against Dorchester Academy, Thomas Heyward and John Paul II. Friday’s game against John Paul II has a 5 p.m. tipoff.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.