JV Hawks earn win over PHA | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 1:34 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

Colleton Prep’s JV boys’ basketball team went 1-2 on the week, earning a win over Patrick Henry at home Saturday. The JV Hawks’ record moved to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in region competition.

The JV Hawks lost an away game against John Paul II, 29-22, after leading early in the game. Colleton Prep was outscored 13-5 in the final quarter.

Against powerhouse Bethesda, the JV team took a 79-29 loss on the road Friday Jan. 6. Kyle Hooker recorded 7 points in the game, followed by Will Dandridge and Pete Peters each scoring 5 points. Also scoring: Gabe Barnes 4, David McMillen 4, Dawson Sweat 3 and Jaylynn Davis 1.

In a home court win on Saturday, the JV Hawks yielded a 37-27 win over Patrick Henry Academy. Barnes led Colleton Prep on the board, scoring 14 points. Other scoring included: Dandridge 10, Hooker 9, Sweat 9 and Peters 2.

CPA hosted Hilton Head Christian Tuesday Jan. 10 and will travel to Beaufort Academy on Friday Jan. 13.