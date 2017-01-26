Interviews next in coach search | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 11:47 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

The search for a new Colleton County High School head varsity football coach and director of district athletics is ready to move into the next stage of the process.

Chris Collins, who had held those posts, was dismissed from those duties effective Jan. 2. Collins was placed on paid administrative leave from those positions in mid-September while the school district conducted an investigation into his actions.

Collins was hired as the varsity football coach in February of 2012 and was named athletic director in April 2014.

School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster has refused to discuss Collins removal, saying it was a personnel matter.

The school district began its search for a director of district athletics-head varsity football on Jan. 11; the closing date for submitting an application was the close of business Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Cliff Warren said Dr. Foster decided to change the job title from athletic director to director of district athletics to better reflect the fact that the person filling that post will be responsible for overseeing all the district’s athletics programs, not just high school sports.

Warren pointed out that there are a lot of openings for head football coaches across the state. “We wanted to get a jump start on that and get the interviews started,” he said.

The short window for applying, Warren added, was needed to get the position filled in the coming months so the new coach has time to become acclimated to the new duties and has a chance to determine how he wants to proceed with the spring football practice, which begins in April.

With the deadline to apply over, a team of district personnel will go through the applications to make sure the candidates meet the qualifications and establish a group of candidates to be interviewed.

The qualifications require the candidates to have a master’s degree, be a state-certified teacher, have knowledge of the overall operation of an athletic program and at least five years coaching experience, with successful head varsity football coaching experience preferred.

Warren said that seeking candidates with a master’s degree was Dr. Foster preference.

When that first list is finalized, a different group of district employees will conduct the first round of interviews. Warren said that group will consist of employees from all facets of the district’s work force, because the duties of the coach and director of district athletics will effect all levels of the educational system.

After those initial interviews are conducted, the list of candidates will be pruned and a second round of interviews with the remaining candidates will be scheduled.

That second round of interviews, Warren said, will be conducted by another team — this group made up of school employees and officials, as well as community members.

Warren said this was the same process that was used to hire Collins.