Indians preparing for Region X start | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 1:45 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The University of South Carolina – Salkehatchie Indians fell 90-64 against non-conference South Georgia State before the Christmas holidays, leaving them 9-4 heading into 2017. The Indians have three non-region games remaining before they hit conference play in Region X.

Salkehatchie got off to a slow start against South Georgia State in Waycross, Ga., on Dec. 15, trailing 49-26 at the end of the first period. They battled hard in the second half scoring 38 points to South Georgia’s 41. Guard Dalvin Taylor led the Indians with 17 points in the game. Deshawn Andrews and Kelvin Pruitt both added 7 points while Vernon Lowndes, Eric Manigault and Reggie Wright all contributed 5 points to the final 90-64 score.

The Indians hosted TAAG Academy on Tuesday Jan. 3 at 7 p.m., then will travel to Alabama over the weekend for games against Wallace State and Snead State. They will begin competition in Region X on the road Wednesday Jan. 11 against Brunswick Community College.