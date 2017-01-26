Inauguration 2017: Local group visits Washington | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 11:38 am

By LORI BEARD

Colleton County Republicans Janis and David Blocker, Mary Anne Cannady, her daughter Deborah Culpepper and granddaughter Neeley Culpepper, and Lori and Chad Beard headed to Washington, D.C., last Wednesday to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Early Thursday morning, the group headed out to the offices of the U.S. representatives and senators to pick up their reserved tickets for the inauguration. The Colleton group had tickets courtesy of Senators Tim Scott and Lindsay Graham and Representatives Mark Sanford and Joe Wilson.

When they picked up the tickets, Mary Anne Cannady found her ticket had been upgraded: she was seated next to Sen. Graham as his guest. At the event, security made a path for her to get to her seat and “I felt like I was the most important person in the word,” she said.

The group went to Arlington National Cemetery in the afternoon to watch the arrival of Trump and Pence for the “Laying of the Wreath” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

That evening was the sold-out South Carolina Inaugural Ball, a black tie event, sponsored by the S.C. Society, held at the Smithsonian American Art and Portrait Gallery. S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson and all of South Carolina’s congressmen and senators attended. Republicans from a couple of other states joined the South Carolina group, since only a few states held their own *****.

With some Metro stations closed and streets blocked for the inauguration events, Uber proved to be the way to get around the city in the evenings for the ***** and dinner. The several drivers used by the Colleton group were from all parts of the country, even one from Africa. They maneuvered through the maze with patience to get their passengers to their destination.

Friday was the big day. About 8:30 a.m. the Colleton group joined thousands of others to board the metro to the Capitol, making their way through security and the ticket gates to view the ceremony. The preliminary music and events started at 9:30 a.m. with the swearing in of the 45th president at high noon. The weather was mild with only a sprinkle of rain just as President Donald Trump was repeating the oath. The crowds dispersed in an orderly fashion to go to the parade or back to their hotels to watch it on TV.

The crowd was massive, Cannady said. “All the way back to the memorial, it was just people … the largest crowd I’ve ever seen.” She was seated just 10 feet from the band, just below the podium. “I’d never been that close before,” she said.

“I was lucky enough to be beside my husband, Chad, and Janis Blocker during the inauguration,” said Lori Beard. “When the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang ‘America the Beautiful,’ both she and I had tears streaming down our faces. Being there in the flesh, we felt so proud to be Americans looking forward to the changes to come.”

“I attended both of President George W. Bush’s inaugurations, but this one was more exhilarating than either of those,” said Janis Blocker. “The excitement was electric!”

Cannady agreed. She also attended both of Bush’s inaugurations, but this one “was just different. The positive atmosphere definitely overwhelmed the negative.”

After a relaxing dinner Friday night to share the highlights of the day, the exhausted Colleton group got some much-needed rest before returning home on Saturday.

“It was a great trip,” Cannady said. “I’m so glad I had the opportunity to take my daughter and my granddaughter. Not everyone gets this kind of opportunity. It will be something she will remember for the rest of her life.”