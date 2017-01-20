In Photos: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade | News | The Press and Standard

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Herman Bright described Sunday’s 31st annual Dr Martin Luther King Parade as a “joyous occasion. The weather was great and we had a crowd lining the whole parade route,” he said. Winners in the various categories were: Originality: first, Wesley Grove U.M. Church; second, Pit Stop Barber Shop. Float-Commercial: first, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; second, Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Walking Unit: first, Walterboro Inspirational Walkers; second, Springtown U.M.C. Cub and Boy Scouts. Other Units: first, Isaiah and Cumberland U.M.C. (for the pastor’s pink car); and second, Colleton County Honor Guards. The annual parade is sponsored by Arabian Temple #139 of the Walterboro Shrine Club.