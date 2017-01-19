Hunley traveling exhibit stops at Walterboro Ford | News | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

by | January 19, 2017 10:28 am

A different kind of vehicle visited Walterboro Ford on Thursday morning — a submarine.

The traveling exhibit of the Confederate submarine the Hunley made a stop at the local Ford dealership on its way to this weekend’s Living History Program at Frampton Plantation in Yemassee.

