Hunley traveling exhibit stops at Walterboro Ford | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 19, 2017 10:28 am
A different kind of vehicle visited Walterboro Ford on Thursday morning — a submarine.
The traveling exhibit of the Confederate submarine the Hunley made a stop at the local Ford dealership on its way to this weekend’s Living History Program at Frampton Plantation in Yemassee.
