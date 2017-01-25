House for Sale-3bdrm-1ba
by Myiah Blakeney | January 25, 2017 10:53 am
House for Sale 3bdrm/1ba on corner lot, close to town.
Quiet neighborhood. Motivated Seller. OWC.
Call for pricing 803-323-8126
