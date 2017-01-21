Hiers awarded Clemson Club Scholarship | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 11:25 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Ansley Hiers was named recipient of the 2016-2017 Colleton County Clemson Club Scholarship recently.

Hiers, a junior at Clemson University, holds a 3.94 GPA and is pursuing a biological science degree with plans to become a physical therapist.

A graduate of Colleton County High School, Hiers has twice been selected by the university as recipient of the $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by the local group of Clemson Alumni and fans. The chapter raises money throughout the year through fundraisers and Clemson Football events held locally.

Hiers, a member of Alpha Phi at Clemson, is the daughter of Camie and Thurston Hiers of Walterboro.