Hiers awarded Clemson Club Scholarship | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | January 21, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 11:25 am
By CINDY CROSBY
Ansley Hiers was named recipient of the 2016-2017 Colleton County Clemson Club Scholarship recently.
Hiers, a junior at Clemson University, holds a 3.94 GPA and is pursuing a biological science degree with plans to become a physical therapist.
A graduate of Colleton County High School, Hiers has twice been selected by the university as recipient of the $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by the local group of Clemson Alumni and fans. The chapter raises money throughout the year through fundraisers and Clemson Football events held locally.
Hiers, a member of Alpha Phi at Clemson, is the daughter of Camie and Thurston Hiers of Walterboro.
