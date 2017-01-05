Help sought in locating missing man | News | The Press and Standard

Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are seeking assistance in locating Kendrick Douglas Bright of Walterboro.

Bright was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday Jan. 3. Bright’s wife stated that her husband left their residence Friday Dec. 30 for work and never returned home.

He was last seen driving a 2002 four-door black Honda Accord bearing SC Tag FHW270.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kendrick Bright is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811. Bright has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.