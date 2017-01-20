Hawks still seeking win | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity boys are still looking for their first win after losing two region games last week. The Hawks fell to Hilton Head Christian and Beaufort Academy to put them 0-8 overall and 0-4 in Region 4-AA.

Against Hilton Head Christian last Tuesday Jan. 10, the War Hawks played well early, but could not maintain the momentum in the 51-41 loss. The Eagles scored 14 points from the line, while CPA went 3-11. Josh Carter led CPA on the boards, scoring 14 points and recording double figure rebounds. Warren James scored 10 points and Jason Walling added 8 in the game. Other scoring included: Nick Padgett 6, Tanner Marsh 2 and Brandon Polk 2.

The War Hawks took on Beaufort Academy, on the road, Friday evening and came away with a 75-39 loss. Jason Walling led CPA with 9 points in the game and James followed with 8 points. Other scoring: Marsh 7, Lawson Griffith 6, Carter 4 and Padgett 2.

Coach Barry Morehead reflected on the week, saying he hoped the team could improve and record their first win of the season with three games this week. “We have to get better to get a win,” said Morehead. “Against Beaufort, the varsity played what I believe was our best game yet. The problem was we were playing the best team we have played this season. Overall, I was happy about our effort and control of the offense. Beaufort hit eight 3’s and shot a good percentage.”

The JV team lost 28-10 against Hilton Head Christian. John Tomedolskey led CPA with 6 points in game, followed by Kyle Hooker scoring 4 points.

Against Beaufort Friday evening, the JV team took a 39-12 loss on the road. Will Dandridge and Hooker each scored 4 points in the game, while Gabe Barnes and David McMillen each recorded 2 points.

CPA has a busy week with three games scheduled. They traveled to Hilton Head Prep Tuesday Jan. 18 and Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday, then will host St. Andrews Academy on Friday.

ATTACH: Hawks seeking.jpg

Photo by JIM KILLIAN

WAR HAWKS. CPA is still looking for its first win of the season and can make it happen this week, with three games on tap.