Hannah and Dexter visit the White House | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 2:46 pm

By Shiela Martina

Children’s Librarian at the Colleton County Memorial Library

Picture Illustrated by Jessica Hickman

Hi, my name is Dexter. My best friend Hannah and I will never forget our trip to Washington, D.C. during the best season of the year. After we won a trip to Washington, D.C., Hannah and I were invited back to the White House to spend Christmas with the First Family. This time we could bring our entire family – talk about the best Christmas we ever had.

It all started the day before Christmas when we arrived in Washington. Hannah’s family and my family were special guests in the White House with our own special rooms, thanks to President Obama’s Overnight Guest Program. We were allowed entry by the West Wing Entrance. Instead of the Secret Service escorting us to our room, Sasha and Malia took great joy in leading us to our rooms.

Hannah’s family stayed in the Queen’s Bedroom and my family stayed in the Lincoln Bedroom. While our parents talked about the decorations and landscaping, Hannah was anxious to spend time in the library and I was eager to check out the basketball court.

The night before Christmas was super cool. After we had dinner in the family dining room, Sasha and Malia invited us to watch movies with them in the movie theater. Sasha and Malia were so cool. Sasha and I liked the same movies – adventure — while Malia and Hannah favored comedy. Each of us watching our favorites, we watched movies for hours.

The next day, President and Mrs. Obama invited us down for breakfast with the family. We hurried and dressed and headed downstairs. To our delight we had shrimp and grits, French toast, yogurt and fruit. To top it all off we had hot cocoa with a Danish. After the Obamas showed us around the White House, Hannah and the ladies walked around the garden admiring Mrs. Obama’s leaf garden, vegetable garden and fruit garden, while the men folk and I went to the basketball court – right up my alley.

It was not until noon that we were summoned to come for lunch. Lunch was great, but what happened after lunch is what made Christmas the best. Hannah and Malia had formed a bond so they were talking about their favorite colleges. Sasha and I were totally into our NBA teams. My parents thought ahead though, because they found the Obama’s favorite book genre and had wrapped each of them a book and presented the books to the President and First Lady. Hannah’s mom crocheted the names of each family member on each stocking and presented those too. The Obamas were very appreciative, but insisted that our parents should not have brought anything. Even though the First Family wanted our Christmas to be special, I’m sure glad that our parents remembered to get them something special.

President Obama said he was thankful for us being there and he announced that they had gifts for all of us. We were all shocked when our parents were the Obamas’ special guests at the Kennedy Center Honors hosted by a funny man named Stephen Cocobutter or something two days after Christmas. Hannah and I were given a personal concert at the White House with some of our favorite singers and musicians. We spent that evening listening to Christmas carols and songs by some of the best singers in the country. Hannah and I agreed that this was the coolest Christmas we ever had at only nine years old.

Do you remember your best Christmas ever? Happy New Year!

(Author’s Note: Under the Obama Administration, the White House was opened and reserved for ordinary Americans to stay as guests during the first weekend of each month. Perhaps the most exciting part of the Overnight Guest Program is the unprecedented access guests had to all areas of the White House under President Obama’s openness and transparency doctrine.)