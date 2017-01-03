Hampton Regional seeking RN Dialysis Nurse | Classifieds

Hampton Regional Medical Center is seeking dedicated professionals to join our team. Competitive wages and great benefit packages. RN Dialysis Nurse This Registered Nurse should be able to manage program operations and professional standards; Lead, coordinate, and facilitate the provision of quality care based on professional standards for our in-patient hemodialysis patient population; Facilitate procurement of appropriate supplies and equipment; Demonstrates excellence in problem-solving, leadership, communication, and teamwork. Provides training and on-going education of staff; and utilizes critical thinking skills, decisive judgment, and works with minimal supervision Requirements: Minimum of three years nursing with at least one year in-patient hemodialysis experience; Must possess a valid S.C. RN license; BLS certification and ACLS certification preferred Critical care experience preferred and some supervisory experience desired. Primary work hours: Monday - Friday HRMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer Please forward your resume with salary requirements to HRMC, Attn: HR Department PO BOX 338 Varnville, SC 29944 Fax to (803) 943-1257 or email to lbowers@hamptonregional.org