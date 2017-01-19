Green grabs Player of Game in two region wins | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Cougar varsity basketball team got off to a strong start in Region 8-AAAA competition last week, earning wins over Cane Bay High School and Beaufort. With the wins, the Cougars improved their overall record (including tournament games) to 10-6, 7-5 on the regular season and 2-0 in region competition.

In a 68-52 road win over Cane Bay on Tuesday Jan. 10, the Cougars led 29-23 at the half before putting the game away in the fourth quarter. Colleton County shot 54-percent at the line, going 7-13 in the game. Tristian Nieves and Nyeem Green each scored 17 points in the game. Green also led in rebounds with 10. De’iajae Ferguson recorded 14 points. Also scoring: Javon Williams 10, Jerry Green 6, Dexter Lynah 2 and Reggie Gadson 2.

Colleton County earned a 70-66 win at home on Friday evening against Beaufort High School. The Cougars trailed 31-26 at the half, but dominated the third period to overtake the Eagles. They shot 66-percent on the night in field goals and 62-percent at the line.

Green led Colleton County on the boards, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Ferguson followed with 12 points in the game. In other scoring: Nieves 11, Gadson 8, Williams 7, Chisolm 3, Lynah 3 and Green 2.

Nyeem Green was named Player of the Game for both Cane Bay and Beaufort.

“This was a productive week for our basketball program,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “Our kids are coming together as a team. With eight region games remaining, we will continue to focus on our defense and being more efficient on offense. I would like to thank the community for their support this season and for encouraging our student-athletes.”

The Cougars traveled to Hilton Head Tuesday Jan. 17 and will go to Berkeley on Friday Jan. 19 for region match-ups.